CGI awarded US homeland security contract

January 20, 2017

FAIRFAX, VA—CGI has landed a task order by the General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service (GSA FAS) on behalf of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The Credential Management Task Order provides identity management services for 26 federal agencies. The total contract value is US$102 million over two years.

CGI will provide tools, sensors and services to implement elements of credential management, the company said. CGI will help federal agencies working to comply with the White House’s Cybersecurity Strategy and Implementation Plan (CSIP), which requires strong authentication for network accounts of unprivileged users.

The DHS contract is CGI’s second award on the CDM procurement vehicle, following a consulting contract awarded by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) last September.

The company said recent awards reflect ongoing momentum behind CGI’s cybersecurity, identity management and other digital solutions that are increasingly in demand among federal customers.