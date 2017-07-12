Cascades Flexible Packaging gets IFS PACsecure certification

July 12, 2017

KINGSEY FALLS, QC—Cascades Flexible Packaging, a Cascades unit specializing in flexible plastic packaging for the food market, has earned the IFS PACsecure certification, which is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI).

IFS PACsecure is a global food safety standards for primary and secondary packaging materials. Cascades Flexible Packaging passed the independent evaluation with a score of 99.16 percent. The plant, based in Mississauga, proved that its processes and products comply with global packaging materials safety standards notably in terms of maintenance, hygiene, traceability, management commitment and food defense.

“Although the [Cascades Flexible Packaging IFS PACsecure certification] program is young, it has been well developed and a strong commitment to the standard is evident,” the final audit report says.

IFS PACsecure is a result of the cooperation between IFS and PAC, Packaging Consortium. This certification is based on the HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) risk management system, recognized by the United Nations and the worldwide agrifood sector. The HACCP tool is used to define, assess and control risks that threaten food safety at every level of the supply chain. The system is the basis for every food product safety standard that is recognized by the GFSI program.