Canadian manufacturing sales fell 1.8 percent in June

August 21, 2017The Canadian Press

OTTAWA—Canadian manufacturing sales fell in June following three consecutive months of gains, with declines led by the petroleum and coal industry.

Manufacturing sales slipped 1.8 percent overall to $53.9 billion in June, Statistics Canada said August 17 in a monthly report.

Sales also fell 1.0 percent in constant dollars, indicating a lower volume of manufactured goods was sold in June.

“After several strong months, the Canadian manufacturing sector hit a speedbump in June with sizable declines in both value and volume terms,” TD Bank senior economist Michael Dolega wrote in a report.

The June report did not alter TD’s view for the second quarter but suggested a “marked deceleration of growth” for the third quarter is in the cards, Dolega added.

The weaker-than-expected manufacturing report follows a series of strong economic data to start the year and the Bank of Canada’s decision last month to raise its key interest rate target for the first time since 2010.

Manufacturing sales fell in 15 of 21 industries, representing 72.1 percent of the manufacturing sector in Canada in June.

The petroleum and coal product industry fell 7.1 percent to $4.6 billion in June, following a 3.0 percent drop in May due to lower prices and lower volumes.

The transportation equipment industry slipped 2.3 percent to $11.3 billion in June, while the chemical industry dropped 4.5 percent to $4.3 billion.

Statistics Canada said manufacturing sales fell in eight provinces in June, led by Ontario and Quebec.

Ontario saw a drop of 1.7 percent to $25.9 billion, the largest decrease in the province since May 2016, while Quebec fell 3.3 percent to $12.3 billion.

Sales in Manitoba rose 6.0 percent to $1.6 billion and British Columbia gained 0.9 percent to $4.2 billion.