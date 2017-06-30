Canadian economy grew 0.2 percent in April

June 30, 2017



The Canadian Press



OTTAWA—Statistics Canada says the economy grew 0.2 percent in April compared with an increase of 0.5 percent in March.

The result matched the expectations of economists, according to Thomson Reuters.

The growth came as service-producing industries increased 0.3 percent, helped by widespread gains.

Meanwhile, Statistics Canada says goods-producing industries were essentially unchanged for the month as an improvement by mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction was largely offset by a drop in manufacturing.

The latest economic report comes amid increased speculation that the Bank of Canada could raise its key interest rate target next month.

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz has repeated in recent days that interest rate cuts made in 2015 have done their job and noted that the economy enjoyed surprisingly strong growth in the first quarter of the year.