Canada’s annual inflation rate rises in December: Statcan

January 20, 2017
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA—Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in December was up 1.5 percent from where it was a year ago, a higher rate of inflation compared with November’s increase of 1.2 percent.
Economists had expected a bigger increase of 1.7 percent year-over-year in December.
Prices were up for seven of the eight major categories compared with a year earlier, with food being the one exception.
The transportation index was up 3.0 percent in December compared with a year ago, while the shelter index rose 2.1 percent.
In contrast, Statistics Canada says the price of food fell on a year-over-year basis for the third consecutive month. Prices for food in December fell 1.3 per cent compared with a year ago.
Statistics Canada says the pace of inflation increased in six provinces in December compared with November.