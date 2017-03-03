CAMH building contract awarded

March 3, 2017

TORONTO—Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) have awarded a fixed-price contract to Plenary Health CAMH to design, build, finance and maintain the CAMH Phase 1C redevelopment project.

The contract is valued at approximately $685 million, which reflects the payments made during construction, the substantial completion payment and the monthly service payments before inflation adjustments. The figure does not reflect the total project cost, said CAMH.

The Plenary Health CAMH team includes:

Developer: Plenary Group (Canada) Ltd. And PCL Investments Canada Inc.

Design-builder: PCL Constructors Canada Inc. (Toronto)

Architect: Stantec Architecture Inc.

Financial advisor: Plenary Group (Canada) Ltd.

Facility manager: ENGIE Services Inc.

The redevelopment project will see the construction of two buildings along Queen Street West in Toronto featuring inpatient and outpatient services. The project will result in the construction of roughly 655,000 sq-ft of new build space, including:

235 in-patient beds

ambulatory programs

relocation of the emergency department to the Queen Street site

research and educational facilities

information and resource facilities

site improvements, including parks and green space improvements

Construction will begin in fall 2017 with an expected substantial completion date of spring 2020.