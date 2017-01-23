CAE wins defence contracts

January 23, 2017

MONTREAL—CAE has won defence contracts on several customer platforms worth over C$175 million to provide new simulation products, simulator upgrades and training support services for global military customers.

“The contract with Babcock France is a strategic win in Europe that will provide the French Air Force with a modernized training solution for future fighter pilots,” said Gene Colabatistto, CAE’s group president, defence & security. “We have been Airbus’ long-time training partner on the C295 program and are pleased we will continue to support the training required on this platform, which now will also include the Royal Canadian Air Force following Canada’s selection of the C295 for its Fixed-Wing Search and Rescue program.”

Key contracts awarded during the third quarter of CAE’s fiscal year 2017 include Babcock France to support pilot training for the French Air Force; Airbus Defence & Space ordering a new C295 full-flight simulator for its training centre in Seville, Spain, and continuing simulator upgrades as well as training support services on the MH-60 Seahawk for both the United States Navy and Royal Australian Navy.