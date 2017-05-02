CAE signs training solutions contracts

May 2, 2017
Purchasing B2B
A pilot receives training in a CAE-built full flight simulator. Image: CAE
MONTREAL—CAE has landed a series of commercial aviation training solutions contracts and agreements with airlines worldwide, including Scandinavian Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Korean Air and new Chinese customer Donghai Airlines.
These agreements, valued at over $375 million, form part of the orders awarded to CAE during its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. They involve comprehensive cadet-to-captain training programs and the sale of 11 more full-flight simulators (FFS), which brings CAE’s total FFS sales for fiscal year 2017 to 50.
The agreements, which highlight the span of CAE’s commercial aviation training solutions, include:
- Ab-initio pilot training agreements, illustrating CAE’s support to the growing need for professional airline pilots:
- A new ab-initio pilot training program for the creation of more than 380 professional pilots over the next 5 years to an undisclosed customer in Asia
- A new ab-initio pilot training program for 100 professional pilots to an undisclosed customer in the Middle-East
Airline pilot and cabin crew training contracts, demonstrating the recurring nature of CAE’s offering:
- An exclusive training contract renewal for an additional 2 years for Airbus A320 and Boeing 737NG pilot training as well as cabin crew recruitment and training for Scandinavian Airlines in Europe
- An exclusive Dornier Do320 and Saab 340/2000 pilot training contract with an undisclosed customer in Europe
- Innovative training equipment, training centre operations and post-delivery services, including the sale of 11 full-flight simulators, reinforcing CAE’s market leadership position
One Airbus A350 full-flight simulator and one CAE 500XR Series flight training device to Ethiopian Airlines in Africa:
- One Boeing 737NG full-flight simulator and one CAE 400XR Series flight training device to Donghai Airlines in China, a new CAE customer
- One C Series CS300 full-flight simulator to Korean Air in Korea
- One Airbus A320 full-flight simulator and one CAE 400XR Series Airbus Pilot Transition (APT) Trainer to the Airbus Training Centre in Europe
- One Airbus A320 full-flight simulator to Avenger Flight Group in the United States
- One Boeing 737NG full-flight simulator to ChongQing Yu Xiang Aviation in China
- Five full-flight simulators, including one Airbus A320, two Airbus A330, one Airbus A350 and one Boeing 767 to undisclosed customers in Asia and in North America
- Over C$170 million in training centre operations, maintenance and updates services to customers worldwide, supporting our partners’ needs in maintaining training assets and upgrading them to the latest aircraft fleet standard.