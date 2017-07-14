Subscribe
PurchasingB2B

Bose wins global supplier award from Nissan

The award is for automotive innovation for the Nissan Micra's sound system

July 14, 2017
Purchasing B2B

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.—Nissan Motor Corporation has selected Bose for a 2017 Global Supplier Award in the field of automotive innovation for creating the Bose Personal sound system in the all-new Nissan Micra.

Each year, Nissan recognizes quality, excellence, and innovation from its global network of suppliers. Bose is one of eight suppliers spotlighted this year as a key contributor to the auto maker.

This is the second time in three years that Bose has been recognized by Nissan for supplier excellence. In 2015, Bose won a Global Quality Award for its contributions in the field of automotive electronics.

 

Print this page

Related Posts