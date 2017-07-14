Bose wins global supplier award from Nissan

July 14, 2017

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.—Nissan Motor Corporation has selected Bose for a 2017 Global Supplier Award in the field of automotive innovation for creating the Bose Personal sound system in the all-new Nissan Micra.

Each year, Nissan recognizes quality, excellence, and innovation from its global network of suppliers. Bose is one of eight suppliers spotlighted this year as a key contributor to the auto maker.

This is the second time in three years that Bose has been recognized by Nissan for supplier excellence. In 2015, Bose won a Global Quality Award for its contributions in the field of automotive electronics.