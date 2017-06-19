Awards of Distinction given at SCMA National Conference

June 19, 2017

Michael Power



WINNIPEG—Every year the Supply Chain Management Association (SCMA) recognizes individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the field of supply chain management. The organization gave the awards on June 15 during its national conference in Winnipeg. This year’s winners were:

LouAnn Birkett, CSCMP (2017 SCMA Fellow Recipient) Glenn Gray, SCMP (2017 SCMA Fellow Recipient) Katrina Daaca Medbuy

The SCMA Fellow Designation is the highest honour that the association can award its members. Fellows are recognized for demonstrating the highest levels of excellence in supply chain management and dedication to promoting the profession.

LouAnn Birkett’s career in supply chain management began in 1979 as a purchasing clerk and most recently she was a purchasing manager for the Municipality of Durham. Now retired, LouAnn is still active

as a consultant and instructor for SCMA programs. Birkett is an active SCMA member and has served on boards and committees at the national and provincial levels, including as president of the SCMA Ontario Board and Chair of the SCMA National Board. She has been recognized by other organizations for her leadership in supply chain, this recognition includes an Award of Merit from the Ontario Public Buyers Association for her article in PurchasingB2B magazine on single/sole sourcing.

Gray has worked in the supply chain management field for almost 40 years. He is currently at Manitoba Hydro International, and was most recently a department manager at Manitoba Hydro. Gray’s supply chain work has not only been limited to Canada, he has also worked with companies in East Timor and Saudi Arabia. He helped establish procurement operations for East Timor’s state-owed electrical utility, and took on the challenge to develop and mentor the middle management of the Saudi Electric Company. Gray has also been an advocate for the supply chain profession and an active member of SCMA having taken on various roles on SCMA boards, committees and acting as an instructor for its programs.

The SCMA Ascendant Award is presented to an individual who early in their career demonstrates the characteristics of a strong, innovative, and creative leader, who is dedicated to the supply chain profession. Daaca graduated in 2014 from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree and currently works as a procurement specialist for Manitoba Housing. She was active during her undergraduate years beyond her studies and volunteered in numerous organizations, including two terms as president of the University of Manitoba Supply Chain Organization. Kate currently serves as a director on the SCMA Manitoba Board and is a candidate in the Supply Chain Management Professional designation program.

The Supply Chain Excellence award recognizes an organization that

leverages strategic supply chain management to enhance its competitive advantage. This year, the award was presented to Medbuy. The Medbuy Clinical Product Risk Rating Tool is a risk assessment tool created by Medbuy to anticipate the potential risk of a product to healthcare providers and their patients, and drives the sourcing strategies of the organization. The tool has been shared throughout North America. Over 149 RFPs and 612 contracts for 28 member healthcare organizations across Canada have already benefitted from Medbuy’s tool, which in turn has reduced the risk of patient harm from supply disruption or product failure.