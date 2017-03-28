Avast signs deal with KYOCERA Document Solutions Canada

March 28, 2017

NEW ORLEANS—Avast, the leader in digital security products for consumers and businesses, has entered a partnership with KYOCERA Document Solutions Canada, a manufacturer of printers and multifunctional products (MFPs), to deliver customized endpoint security solutions and managed IT services across Canada.

The three-year deal, delivered through the AVG Business by Avast product portfolio, is designed as a defense against cybercrime, the company said.

Through the partnership, KYOCERA Document Solutions Canada customers gain security athrough Avast’s cloud-based, machine learning threat detection network, designed to detect and block cybersecurity attacks, including malware, phishing, ransomware and breaches in privacy.

The solution set includes a full IT services portfolio with advanced endpoint security services and help desk and technical support.

The company also gets access to specialized cloud and remote monitoring and management solutions to build, standardize and automate a managed security program for its dealer network. Avast is providing technical training and support from its team of dedicated sales engineers, counsel and guidance on go-to-market strategy, and access to marketing resources.

The AVG Business by Avast portfolio provides solutions to secure, simplify and optimize the IT experience for small and medium-sized businesses worldwide.