Atlantic Packaging, Canada Fibers strengthen alliance

June 27, 2017

TORONTO—Atlantic Packaging Products Ltd. and Canada Fibers Ltd. have announced that Atlantic has strengthened its alliance with Canada Fibers. The broadening strategic alliance will help to facilitate enhanced recovery of used corrugated materials for Atlantic’s corrugated paper mills, as well as enable accelerating growth of Canada Fibers, the companies said.

Atlantic is an integrated manufacturer of environmentally-friendly corrugated solutions. Canada Fibers is an operator of material recovery facilities in Ontario.

“Our corrugated packaging customers are increasingly looking for integrated sustainable packaging solutions, involving collection and processing of their used corrugated into new boxes,” said Irving Granovsky, whose family founded Atlantic Packaging.

Joe Miranda, Founder and Chairman of Canada Fibers added that Canada Fibers along with its affiliate Urban Resource Group Inc. provide “direct, integrated, sustainable solutions through extensive collection, logistics, sorting and information reporting capabilities to a marketplace that is increasingly conscious of its environmental footprint.”

Atlantic and Canada Fibers will continue to operate independently but will work together to provide solutions, the companies announced.