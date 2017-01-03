APL Logistics and Control Risks form supply chain risk management partnership

January 3, 2017

Purchasing B2B



Singapore—APL Logistics and Control Risks, have joined to provide a new online and consulting service to help international organizations manage their global supply chain risk exposure.

Control Risks has over 40 years’ experience as a global risk consultancy, providing strategic advice and practical support to organizations operating around the world. APL Logistics is a leading global logistics solutions provider offering high-tech, flexible logistics services to customers in the automotive, consumer, industrials and retail sectors.

The new service offers a map-based, holistic view of an organization’s supply chain risk exposure, the two companies said. It provides a visualization of asset information against major supply chain milestones to provide aggregated inventory details alongside potential supply chain disruptors, ranging from industrial disputes through to civil unrest, terrorist incidents and criminal activity.

This real time view of their supply chain, along with intelligence on potential disruptors, is designed to enable customers to manage their supply chain vulnerabilities.