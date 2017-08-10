A changing world

August 10, 2017Purchasing B2B

MIAMI & LONDON—Typical procurement organizations can substantially narrow the gap between their cost levels and that of top performers, and top performers can become even better by leveraging digital transformation, according to new world-class procurement research from The Hackett Group, Inc.

World-class procurement organizations now operate at 22 percent lower labor costs than their peers, and have 29 percent fewer staff, while demonstrating improved effectiveness and better performance across a wide array of keyey metrics, The Hackett Group’s research also found.

For a typical company with $10 billion in revenue, attaining world-class performance in procurement can represent as much as $6 million in potential annual functional cost savings. World-class procurement organizations also generate more than twice the ROI of typical procurement organizations, generating more than $10 in savings for every $1 of procurement operating cost.

The potential cost take-out opportunity through digital transformation of the procurement function is dramatic, the research found. Typical procurement organizations can reduce procurement process costs by up to 24 percent by implementing robotic process automation, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications and other digital transformation approaches. World-class procurement organizations can reap process cost savings of 35 percent through digital transformation.

The research also found that in addition to reduced cost and fewer staff, world-class procurement organizations are significantly more effective than their peers in how they operate and deliver services. Transactions require discrepancy resolution twoon two to three times less often. Annual procurement staff turnover is also 45 percent lower, a sign that staff are being given opportunities for professional growth.

The Hackett Group’s research details six digital accelerators for improving procurement’s performance and supporting business strategy over the long term, including: digital tools to enhance customer engagement; robotic process automation to perform rules-based activities; the use of big data and advanced analytics to drive insight and bolster decision making; cloud-based applications; digital workforce enablement to maximize productivity; and cognitive computing to simulate human thought and augment the ability of procurement to run models, make predictions, and analyze large data sets.

“Technology has always played an important role in enabling performance, but procurement has reached an inflection point,” said Christopher S. Sawchuk, a principal & global procurement advisory practice leader for The Hackett Group. “World-class can continue to reduce costs by embracing digital technology, and typical procurement organizations can leverage the same technology to catch up faster at less cost.”

The Hackett Group’s world-class procurement research is based on an annually updated analysis of results from recent benchmarks, performance studies, and advisory and transformation engagements at hundreds of large global companies.