DC government awards New Flyer clean diesel bus contract

August 14, 2017Purchasing B2B

ST. CLOUD, MN—New Flyer of America Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Winnipeg-based New Flyer Industries Inc., has announced that the Government of the District of Columbia has awarded New Flyer with a contract for 26 New Flyer Xcelsior clean diesel powered, forty-foot heavy-duty buses.

“We are proud to continue building our relationship through bus fleet replacement with the Government of DC,” stated Paul Smith, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for New Flyer of America. “New Flyer looks forward to helping drive the nation’s capital forward with reliability, sustainability and clean energy in mind, and supporting millions of visitors to explore Washington each year.”

The City continues to replace its existing fleet and is using local funding for the purchase. The buses, which feature custom interior and exterior design, will be operated exclusively on the City’s DC Circulator service in Washington, DC, which caters to over 20 million annual visitors to America’s Capital each year.